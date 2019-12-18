Alexa Bliss on her start in WWE, tagging with Nikki Cross, more | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Alexa Bliss joins Ember Moon and Renee Young on this week's edition of WWE Backstage to discuss her journey to and start in WWE, meeting Triple H for the first time, her odd but endearing tag team with Nikki Cross, and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879