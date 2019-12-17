Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 35 rematch
Randy Orton was able to RKO A.J. Styles to take the victory but unfortunately the rest of the O.C. joined the fight. The Viking Raiders ran in to help The Viper but failed to save him.
