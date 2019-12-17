Bobby Lashley proposes to Lana on Monday Night RAW
Video Details
Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley’s love triangle continued on Monday Night RAW. After celebrating Lashley's win over Rusev at TLC the night before, Lana pulled out a ring and asked Lashley to ask her to marry him.
