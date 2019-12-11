Finn Balor looks back at his epic clash with A.J. Styles at TLC 2017 | WWE BACKSTAGE

CM Punk, Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige look back at A.J. Styles vs Finn Balor 2017 TLC match which is regarded as one of the most memorable recent matches in WWE. Balor himself explains how the match came together, culminating in the "Too Sweet" gesture.

