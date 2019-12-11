CM Punk approves of King Corbin humiliating Roman Reigns | WWE Backstage
Video Details
Not only did fans respond to King Corbin force feeding Roman Reigns dog food but our own CM Punk enjoyed it as well. Punk joined Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige to discuss the potential impact this might have in the WWE Universe and likened it to one of his favorite horror movies.
