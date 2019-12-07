The Revival earn shot at The New Day at TLC with 4-way tag match win | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson outlasted Mustafa Ali and Shorty G, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party in an elimination-style match to qualify for a tag team championship showdown at TLC with The New Day.
