Seth Rollins picks Becky Lynch, The Fiend to form a new stable | WWE BACKSTAGE Q&A | WWE ON FOX
You asked, and Seth Rollins answered. The 'Beast Slayer' answers your social media questions in this Q&A, including a discussion on who he would form the new Shield with, the attitude era superstar he would like to face in a ring, advice for aspiring pro wrestlers and much more.
