Dave Bautista and Dane Brooke’s Twitter exchange gets steamy | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
What happens on Twitter ... ends up on WWE Backstage for a dramatic reading. Here's our interpretation of the interesting tweets between Dave Bautista and Dana Brooke recently.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879