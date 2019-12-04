Samoa Joe joins RAW commentary, John Morrison returns to WWE — Ryan Satin reports | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Samoa Joe has taken advantage of the time off to work on a new skill, commentating. Ryan Satin reports that Joe will join the RAW commentating crew for the length of his recovery. Also it's official, John Morrison is returning to the WWE universe. Satin reports that Morrison has signed a multi-year deal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879