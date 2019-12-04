Samoa Joe joins RAW commentary, John Morrison returns to WWE — Ryan Satin reports | WWE BACKSTAGE

Video Details

Samoa Joe has taken advantage of the time off to work on a new skill, commentating. Ryan Satin reports that Joe will join the RAW commentating crew for the length of his recovery. Also it's official, John Morrison is returning to the WWE universe. Satin reports that Morrison has signed a multi-year deal.

