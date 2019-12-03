Video Details

Bobby Lashley thought he had Kevin Owens right where he wanted him. Then, AOP attacked Owens, leaving Lashley and Lana alone in the ring — momentarily. Rusev made his way through the ring to attack Lashley despite the presence of two detectives Lana hired to protect against this very situation, and when Lashley and Lana each made contact with one of the detectives, both ended up in cuffs.