Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Check out the winners and losers of tonight's Friday Night SmackDown. The November 29th edition of Friday Night SmackDown continued to intensify the rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin as well as Bray Wyatt asking if Daniel Bryan would like to play with him again. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown in just 3 minutes.

