The Fiend appears to tear out Daniel Bryan’s hair as Yes movement returns | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Video Details
The Firefly Fun House took yet another turn on Friday night. Daniel Bryan accepted Bray Wyatt’s challenge for the WWE Universal Championship and brought back the Yes! Movement, but The Fiend popped up from under the ring and pulled Bryan down, appearing to tear chunks of hair from Bryan.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879