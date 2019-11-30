Video Details

The Firefly Fun House took quite the turn on Friday night. First, The Fiend showed off his new "toy" — what appeared to be a custom championship title featuring The Fiend's mask. Then, after Bray Wyatt made it clear that he'd love to play with Daniel Bryan once again, Wyatt told Huskus that everything he knows about the origin of Thanksgiving is a lie. Instead, Wyatt explained just before a rendition of "The Muscle Man Dance," Thanksgiving is all about the Reptilians. Don't let them in!