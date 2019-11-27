Reaction to Rey Mysterio’s memorable Survivor Series & US Title win

Video Details

Rey Mysterio became a two-time WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles only after becoming the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. Samoa Joe, Paige, Renee Young, Christian, and Booker T recap Rey Mysterio’s magical night on RAW and his big Survivor Series weekend.

