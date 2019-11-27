Triple H on NXT being equal to Raw & SmackDown, Survivor Series weekend
Video Details
It's been a big month for the black and yellow brand, and Survivor Series weekend was no different. Triple H joined WWE Backstage to discuss NXT's success, its status as a co-equal third brand, the NXT Superstars' performance over Survivor Series weekend, Keith Lee capturing the hearts of the WWE Universe, Dakota Kai's turn, and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879