Triple H on NXT being equal to Raw & SmackDown, Survivor Series weekend

Video Details

It's been a big month for the black and yellow brand, and Survivor Series weekend was no different. Triple H joined WWE Backstage to discuss NXT's success, its status as a co-equal third brand, the NXT Superstars' performance over Survivor Series weekend, Keith Lee capturing the hearts of the WWE Universe, Dakota Kai's turn, and much more.

More Videos »