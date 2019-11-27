Adam Cole joins Rachel Bonnetta for ‘Wrestling With Your Feelings’ | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
He's the best in the world. Just ask him. On this week's episode of WWE Backstage, NXT Champion (of the World) Adam Cole joins "Doctor" Rachel Bonnetta on her psychiatrist's couch for another edition of "Wrestling With My Feelings."
