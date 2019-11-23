Rhea Ripley beats Charlotte, Sasha Banks with unique finish as NXT stands tall

Video Details

What an incredible finish! Rhea Ripley interrupted a war of words between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to throw her hat in the ring for a triple threat match on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series, and the NXT Superstar came out on top with one of the greatest pinfalls we've seen in a long time.

