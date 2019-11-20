CM Punk cuts a promo on Tom Arnold in Social Media SmackDown | WWE BACKSTAGE
CM Punk did not hold back when he responded to Tom Arnold's social media comments, eviscerating him with a classic Punk promo in this week's edition of "Social Media SmackDown" on WWE Backstage — and slipping in a reference to Seth Rollins for good measure.
