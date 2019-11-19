Video Details

Flanked by members of the NXT roster, Triple H interrupted a barnburner between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to try to recruit the former to NXT's side ahead of Survivor Series. The COO made a compelling case that K.O. truly belongs on the black and yellow brand, his home. But unfortunately for Owens, the pleasantries ended in fisticuffs, as Team Raw's attack of Triple H's NXT escort allowed Undisputed Era to get the drop on The Prizefighter.