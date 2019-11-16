Team NXT takes on Team SmackDown in a 4-on-4 women’s tag match

A match between Bayley and Nikki Cross descended into chaos on Friday Night SmackDown as Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox invaded and set off a 4-on-4 women's tag team match featuring an encounter between Sasha Banks and Ripley.

