EXCLUSIVE: CM Punk and the WWE Backstage crew react to his shocking debut
Video Details
CM Punk broke the internet when he made his surprise debut on WWE Backstage this week. Check out how Punk, Renee Young, Samoa Joe, Paige, and Booker T reacted after the show ended in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look.
