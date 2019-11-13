WWE Backstage crew thinks it’s time for Lana-Lashley-Rusev to end
The feud between Bobby Lashley and Rusev over Rusev's wife, Lana, has been among the most polarizing in WWE. On the WWE Backstage set, the crew agreed it might not be the worst thing if the feud ended altogether.
