Booker T, Christian clap back at critics in ‘Social Media SmackDown’ | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
If you come at the King (BOOKAH), you best not miss — and Captain Charisma isn't here for your shenanigans, either. On the debut episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T and Christian engage in a little, friendly Social Media SmackDown.
