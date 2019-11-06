Shawn Michaels explains how NXT’s invasion went down | WWE BACKSTAGE
The Heartbreak Kid had a front-row seat for the mayhem this past week as NXT invaded both Raw and SmackDown — and he had a little hand in the carnage, too. Michael joins WWE Backstage to explain just what went down on Friday from his perspective and share how proud he was of both Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan, among others.
