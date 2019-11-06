Randy Orton signs multiyear extension; Alexa Bliss injury update | WWE BACKSTAGE

The rumors have been put to rest, and there's no more trolling to be done. The Viper has signed a multiyear deal to remain with WWE, and Ryan Satin has the latest on the signing, including comments from Triple H, on the debut episode of WWE Backstage, as well as an update on Alexa Bliss.

