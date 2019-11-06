Seth Rollins needs to ‘be like Becky Lynch,’ Paige says | WWE BACKSTAGE

Video Details

Paige certainly has some thoughts on The Man's Man. On the premiere episode of WWE Backstage, she explains why she thinks Seth Rollins needs to borrow a page from Becky Lynch's playbook. Plus, the crew weighs in on Bray Wyatt/The Fiend's Universal Championship win and what's next for this spectacular Superstar.

