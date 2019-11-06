Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar is ‘a perfect match’ | WWE BACKSTAGE
Rey Mysterio exacted some measure of revenge on behalf of his son — and earned himself a WWE Championship opportunity — when he ambushed Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw. The WWE Backstage crew breaks down the build, the match, and more on the debut episode.
