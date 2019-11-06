Rob Gronkowski relives his WrestleMania moment | WWE Backstage

WWE fan and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is on the FOX team now, and he has a few thoughts about sports entertainment. On the debut episode of WWE Backstage, Gronk names his favorite wrestler and his favorite matches growing up, as well as looking back on his time in the ring at WrestleMania — with a little message for Jinder Mahal.

