Becky Lynch's exclusive interview on Monday Night Raw had an unexpected guest, as NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler interrupted and let the Raw Women's Champion know that while she might be friends with Ronda Rousey, she's not Rousey — and come Survivor Series, while the Queen of Spades has no intention of taking her eyes off of Bayley, Baszler plans to either pin or submit Lynch, and maybe claim one of The Man's limbs for herself.