Rey Mysterio attacks Brock Lesnar, demands title match at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar quit Friday Night SmackDown to come to Monday Night Raw with an express purpose: hunt down Rey Mysterio. But Lesnar's plan backfired in Long Island, as Mysterio attacked The Beast Incarnate following Lesnar's F5 through the table on commentator Dio Maddin.

