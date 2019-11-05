Rey Mysterio attacks Brock Lesnar, demands title match at Survivor Series
Brock Lesnar quit Friday Night SmackDown to come to Monday Night Raw with an express purpose: hunt down Rey Mysterio. But Lesnar's plan backfired in Long Island, as Mysterio attacked The Beast Incarnate following Lesnar's F5 through the table on commentator Dio Maddin.
