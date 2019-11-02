Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
Video Details
Check out the winners and losers of tonight's Friday Night SmackDown as well as NXT invading SmackDown and showing off their stars in the Survivor Series brand war. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes.
