WWE Champion Brock Lesnar abruptly quits Friday Night SmackDown
Video Details
WWE Heavy-Weight Champion Brock Lesnar abruptly quits Friday Night SmackDown. Lesnar makes the stunning announcement in front of a packed KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.
