Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Video Details

Check out the winners and losers of tonight's Friday Night SmackDown as well as Brock Lesnar once again attacking Rey Mysterio's son Dominick before taking out Mysterio and Cain Velasquez. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes.

More Videos »