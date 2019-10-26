Finn Balor on his NXT heel turn: ‘This is the real Finn Balor’ | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Finn Balor shocked the sports entertainment world on Wednesday when he attacked Johnny Gargano, leaving Tomasso Ciampa alone to try to take on The Undisputed Era. Just two days after that assault, Finn Balor joined WWE Backstage to explain his reasoning and why NXT is Broadway compared to Raw and SmackDown's Hollywood.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879