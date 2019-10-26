Finn Balor on his NXT heel turn: ‘This is the real Finn Balor’ | WWE BACKSTAGE

Finn Balor shocked the sports entertainment world on Wednesday when he attacked Johnny Gargano, leaving Tomasso Ciampa alone to try to take on The Undisputed Era. Just two days after that assault, Finn Balor joined WWE Backstage to explain his reasoning and why NXT is Broadway compared to Raw and SmackDown's Hollywood.

