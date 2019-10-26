WWE Backstage recaps Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cain Velasquez, Team Hogan vs. Team Flair

Video Details

On a special edition of WWE Backstage, Renee Young, Booker T, Paige and Christian recap the madness between Team Hogan and Team Flair, Brock Lesnar's sneak attack on Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio, and more from the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown!

More Videos »