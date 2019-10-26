Brock Lesnar destroys Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio after they try to help Dominick

Video Details

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez came to Friday Night SmackDown expecting to confront Brock Lesnar. Instead, the WWE Champion and his advocate, Paul Heyman, appeared backstage with a brutalized Dominic Mysterio. After Rey and Cain went to the back to help Dominic, Brock Lesnar pounced, going so far as to use F5 Velasquez onto a prone Dominic on the trainer's table.

