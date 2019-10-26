Video Details

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez came to Friday Night SmackDown expecting to confront Brock Lesnar. Instead, the WWE Champion and his advocate, Paul Heyman, appeared backstage with a brutalized Dominic Mysterio. After Rey and Cain went to the back to help Dominic, Brock Lesnar pounced, going so far as to use F5 Velasquez onto a prone Dominic on the trainer's table.