Cain Velasquez & Rey Mysterio get the best of Shelton Benjamin & Paul Heyman | MONDAY NIGHT RAW
Video Details
After a war of words between Rey Mysterio and Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar's good friend Shelton Benjamin came out to the ring to attempt to bully Mysterio. Unfortunately for Benjamin, that led to a visit from Cain Velasquez, who manhandled Lesnar's former roommate and assistant coach, forcing him to tap out.
