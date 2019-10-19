Roman Reigns spears Baron Corbin through barricade, Daniel Bryan pins Shinsuke Nakamura
After Baron Corbin interfered in Roman's Intercontinental Title match vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan joined forces with Reigns to exact a little bit of revenge in Friday Night SmackDown's main event. Reigns speared Corbin through the barricade, allowing Bryan to finish off Nakamura for the win.
