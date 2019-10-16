Shawn Michaels, Sting relive one of WWE’s greatest matches ever: Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat
Video Details
It's one of the greatest matches ever — and no one appreciates it more than Sting and Shawn Michaels, Hall of Famers in their own right. Those two legends sat down with WWE Backstage to talk about WrestleMania III's epic collision between the Macho Man Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879