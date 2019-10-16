Triple H reveals Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are traded to SmackDown, reacts to Bruce Prichard’s new role

Video Details

The Game himself sat down for an interview with Renee Young and Booker T on the debut episode of WWE Backstage, sharing the news of the blockbuster trade of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to Friday Night SmackDown, as well as reacting to the news that Bruce Prichard is the new executive director

More Videos »