Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio confront Brock Lesnar

Video Details

Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, came out live on Friday Night SmackDown to try to give a spoiler about what will happen when the WWE Champion faces Cain Velasquez. Instead, Velasquez and Rey Mysterio had something to say to Lesnar and Heyman.

