Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio confront Brock Lesnar
Video Details
Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, came out live on Friday Night SmackDown to try to give a spoiler about what will happen when the WWE Champion faces Cain Velasquez. Instead, Velasquez and Rey Mysterio had something to say to Lesnar and Heyman.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879