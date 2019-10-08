SmackDown and Raw Superstars reveal their No. 1 pick for the upcoming WWE draft

Video Details

Spoiler: A lot of people picked Becky. But from Goldberg to R-Truth and Carmella and everyone in between, hear who today's WWE Superstars would pick with the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming WWE draft, which starts this Friday on SmackDown and continues next Monday on Raw!

