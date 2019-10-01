Relive the Hardy Boyz’ epic WrestleMania return & TLC match vs Edge & Christian and the Dudley Boys
Video Details
Greatest. Moment. Ever. (Well, one of them, anyway!) When Matt and Jeff Hardy made their surprising return, everyone at WrestleMania 33, everyone in the building lost their collective minds. Relive the epic moment, as well as the Hardyz' incredible TLC match against Edge & Christian and the Dudley Boys, as SmackDown makes its move to FOX!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.