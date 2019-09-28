Check out the best finishers from WWE SmackDown’s biggest stars — the Stunner, the RKO, and more

Video Details

There's nothing quite like a WWE finisher. From Roman Reigns and his Spear/Superman Punch combo to perhaps the most famous, devastating signature maneuver of them all, the Stone Cold Stunner, check out some of the very best from SmackDown's 20-year history.

