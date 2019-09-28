Remembering 2 of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s best SmackDown moments: the grocery store and the DX Express
Video Details
Stone Cold Steve Austin is an absolute legend in every sense of the word. Get hyped for SmackDown's move to FOX by reliving two of the Rattlesnake's most entertaining moments ever: his grocery store brawl with our own Booker T, and the time he blew up the DX Express.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.