Remembering 2 of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s best SmackDown moments: the grocery store and the DX Express

Stone Cold Steve Austin is an absolute legend in every sense of the word. Get hyped for SmackDown's move to FOX by reliving two of the Rattlesnake's most entertaining moments ever: his grocery store brawl with our own Booker T, and the time he blew up the DX Express.

