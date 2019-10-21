Xavier Woods suffers Achilles injury

Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury, WWE.com has learned.

Woods sustained the injury at a WWE Live Event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday night and will be unable to finish WWE’s Australian tour.

Woods and his New Day cohorts were fresh off a victory alongside Heavy Machinery, defeating The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on last Friday’s SmackDown. The trio was selected by the blue brand in the first round of the WWE Draft last week.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Woods’ condition become available.