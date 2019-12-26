WWE Worlds Collide 2020

NXT and NXT UK are set to clash in a huge battle at WWE Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend, and a huge match has been confirmed for the event. The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – will square off with Imperium – WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel – in what is sure to be an 8-Man Tag Team Match for the ages. Who will emerge victorious from this battle? And who will stand tall in this battle of brands, NXT or NXT UK? Find out at WWE Worlds Collide, streaming live Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

