WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

At WWE TLC, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane will put their titles on the line against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

The Kabuki Warriors have recently gone out of their way to show that they are not the nice, rule-abiding tag team everybody initially thought they were, redefining themselves as a dangerous tandem hellbent on winning at any cost while keeping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles firmly around their waists. Lately, this has included picking fights with Flair and Lynch and spraying green mist out of nowhere in their conflict with two of the best Superstars in the business.

However, every action has consequences. And when the devious titleholders attacked both The Man and The Queen on the Dec. 9 edition of Raw, that was was the final straw, and a highly personal showdown was established for the Dec. 15 pay-per-view.

Will The Kabuki Warriors have what it takes to overcome two of the most dominant Superstars in WWE today?

Don’t miss WWE TLC, streaming live on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.