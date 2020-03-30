WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

At WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will attempt to reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Asuka & Kairi Sane.

It was WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 when The Kabuki Warriors captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Bliss & Cross, after Sane distracted Bliss outside the ring and Asuka blew green mist in Nikki’s face.

When Bliss returned to action in November to reunite with Cross, their tandem seemed stronger than ever. It was only a matter of time until they once again crossed paths with the team that took their titles. The duo was still chomping at the bit to get an opportunity at The Kabuki Warriors when Asuka emerged and cost them a match against the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks on the March 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Then, after weeks of mind games and personal attacks, Bliss reigned supreme over Asuka one-on-one, as Cross joined guest commentary and insisted all the while that she and The Goddess of WWE were the greatest WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions of all time. Now, the stage is set at The Show of Shows to find out if that is, in fact, true.

