WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

MINNEAPOLIS — If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair were wise to join forces for a battle against the deadly combination of Asuka &Kairi Sane. But for all the shared animosity The Man and The Queen harbored for The Kabuki Warriors, two individuals can’t defeat a team, and Asuka & Kairi Sane prevailed over their rivals to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in the main event of WWE TLC.

Charlotte Flair wanted retribution for her recent embarrassments at the hands of the champs, and Becky just wanted a piece of Asuka — the one Superstar who has thus far eluded The Man’s justice throughout this yearlong told-you-so tour that has included a Royal Rumble Match victory and a WrestleMania main event.

Both Superstars got what they wanted. The Queen unleashed the full scope of her gifts against the champions, and Kairi Sane got the worst of it by far. Becky zeroed in on Asuka for a few fateful moments with such fervor that the WWE Universe had to be left wondering what would happen if they ever got their one-on-one rematch.

Becky & Charlotte stayed in the fight, fueled by pure frustration and adrenaline, only coming up short at the last second when their big swings went wrong. Charlotte, who had set up Asuka for a moonsault through a table, instead found herself powerbombed through the pine by The Empress of Tomorrow. Becky made it halfway up the rungs to the titles, only for Asuka to yank down the ladder by grabbing a rope that was attached and pulling with all her might. That same rope had been used earlier to tie The Man to the steel at ringside.

Becky tumbled off the ladder and into the ropes, and with no one left to thwart her, Asuka made good on the opportunity. For the second year in a row at WWE TLC, The Empress of Tomorrow climbed the ladder to seize the titles and claim the victory as The Man and The Queen watched helplessly. Becky and Charlotte undeniably fought like champions, but some people are just better enemies than friends.